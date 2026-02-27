The nightmare call no parent wants to make turned into a miracle thanks to two quick-thinking armed officers from Durham Constabulary.

On Patrol and Ready to Act

Reports came in of a two-year-old girl unconscious and not breathing. An ambulance was already en route, but PCs Jonathan Deschacht and Rachael Yalcin were just two minutes away on routine patrol. They didn’t hesitate.

Grabbing their medical kit from the back of their armed response vehicle, the pair rushed inside the home to find the toddler in cardiac arrest.

Split-Second Action Saves a Life

With calm nerves and expert training, the officers worked side by side performing CPR and using a defibrillator. In moments, the little girl regained consciousness and began breathing on her own.

Paramedics arrived shortly after, taking over her care. The officers then provided a blue light escort to the hospital to ensure she got emergency treatment fast. She is now recovering well and back with her family.

Top Praise for Heroic Officers

“While ambulance crews are ideally first on scene, police are often the closest resource. Our specialist firearms teams are trained to advanced first aid, and this incident shows why that training is so vital,” said Chief Inspector Sarah Hindmarsh.

What could have been a family tragedy became a stunning example of professionalism, courage, and lifesaving readiness.

