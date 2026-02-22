Armed Intruder Shot Dead at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

An armed man was shot dead early this morning after breaking into the ultra-secure grounds of Mar-a-Lago. The US Secret Service, working alongside Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies, quickly responded to the breach and opened fire to neutralise the threat.

Suspect Armed and Dangerous

Officials confirmed the intruder was carrying a weapon and unlawfully entered a restricted zone within the property before being shot. Authorities acted swiftly to contain the situation, ensuring no further harm came to staff or residents.

Press Conference Announced

A joint press briefing with the FBI and local law enforcement is set for 9 a.m. today, promising more details on the dramatic security incident at the former president’s Florida estate.