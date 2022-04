Police a Coastguard Rescue helicopter from Lydd, Coastguard Teams from Daal and Margate and the Kent Sussex and Surrey airport have all been scrambled to a teenager who has been found 150 feet at the base of the cliffs in Langdon bay this evening.

The RNLI from Walmer has also been sent to the scene following concerns raised to Kent Police earlier this afternoon.

Kent Police has been approached for comment

More to follow