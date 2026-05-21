Brit Missing in Benidorm on Stag Do Sparks Urgent Search

Russell Arrowsmith, a scaffolder from Doncaster, vanished near the 3-star Hotel Gala Placidia in Benidorm, Alicante, Spain, on 21 May around 4pm during a stag do, sparking a frantic search. His wife Nicky, lost contact with him before his friends reported him missing. Police and locals have been urged to help locate him amid growing concern for his safety.

Last Seen In Benidorm

Russell disappeared while celebrating with friends at the popular holiday spot for pre-wedding festivities. He was last spotted wearing a pink or black t-shirt. Described as slim and about 5ft 8in tall, Russell has mid-length curly dark hair and a beard.

Family Appeals For Help

Worried wife Nicky and sister Jennifer have made urgent pleas to the public, both locals and Britons abroad, to keep an eye out for Russell. Nicky is travelling to Benidorm to support the search efforts and is asking anyone who sees him to share his location immediately.

Personal Life Spotlight

Russell, who started his scaffolding business last year with his son Riley joining the trade, left his group during the event. His disappearance has left friends and relatives concerned as they await news of his whereabouts.

How To Help Find Russell

If anyone sees Russell or knows of his location, they are urged to contact his wife, Nicky or local authorities in Benidorm. The family’s priority remains his safe return.