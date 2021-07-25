A Hatun has been stabbed at speakers corner on Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon Police say they have found a weapon

At 3.34pm Police attended Hyde Park to reports of a female with stab wounds. A female is now being treated with minor injuries. The man who carried out the attack made off shortly after and was chased by a number of people shortly followed by the Parks Police.

The woman was injured and treated by Armed police officers before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The man all dressed in black made off from the scene.

A crime scene has been put in place and an investigation has been launched a second man was also assaulted in a separate attack.

Officers have established a crime scene where both attacks have taken place.

A spokesman for the Met Police said Police have found a knife discarded nearby following the incident

and Crime scenes are in place. Any information that can help call 101 and quote CAD 4376/25JUL21