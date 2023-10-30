A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with stab injuries after an attack in East London

Police were called shortly after 17:15hrs on Monday, 30 October to reports of a fight on Tramway Avenue, E15.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab injuries. His injures have been assessed as not-life threatening.

A second man also sustained minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

Enquiries ongoing. No arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 and give reference CAD 5755/30Oct. You can also tweet @MetCC.