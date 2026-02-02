Nightclub Horror in York

An Egyptian asylum seeker jailed for raping and sexually assaulting a woman in York has begged not to be sent back home for punishment. Eid Anwar Fathi Najjar, 21, attacked the victim after meeting her at Vudu Lounge nightclub in the city centre. The young woman, described as “zombie-like” from drinking, was targeted as she left with Najjar near Shambles Market.

Sinister Warning Ignored

The club’s door staff noticed her unsteady state and warned Najjar to “stay away” from her. Despite assurances he’d leave her alone, Najjar slipped away with the victim once staff were distracted. She was later discovered by passers-by, missing trousers and underwear, visibly distressed and unable to recall the attack immediately. She eventually reported the horrific ordeal to the police.

Eight Years Behind Bars

Najjar initially denied the crimes but switched to guilty pleas during the trial.

Sentenced to eight years in prison at York Crown Court.

Victim separated from friends at the club and attacked in July last year.

Najjar was arrested promptly and remains in custody.

Another suspect was cleared of all charges.

Seeking Asylum, Fears Return to Egypt

Najjar has no previous convictions and claimed he thought the encounter was consensual, only to realise later it was not. His defence admitted the case was “complicated, emotional, and unpleasant.” The court heard Najjar is actively seeking asylum and requested to serve his sentence in the UK rather than face punishment back in Egypt. Meanwhile, the victim continues to suffer nightmares and hasn’t told her parents what happened.