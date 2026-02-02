Tragedy in Cornwall as police find a man’s body in the sea at Bude. The discovery, made on the evening of 31 January, has shocked the local community.

Search Ends in Heartbreak

Devon & Cornwall Police, working alongside HM Coastguard, were called to the scene at around 6.30pm yesterday. The man was sadly pronounced dead at the spot.

Although formal ID is still pending, officers believe the body is that of 37-year-old Alexander Key, reported missing from Boscastle on 24 January.

No Suspicion Over Death

Police have confirmed that Alexander’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will now be prepared for the coroner as the investigation continues.

Family Pays Tribute, Asks for Privacy