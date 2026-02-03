A 16-year-old boy has confessed to hurling stones at a man who later died after being brutally attacked on a beach in Kent. The victim, accused of being a paedophile, was chased down and battered with rocks and a bottle before being found face down in the mud.

Attack Fueled by Fake Messages and Misinformation

Prosecutors revealed the horrifying details in court, where the teenager admitted to striking the man after a series of messages prompted him to believe the victim had inappropriate intentions. The boy met the victim, Mr Cashford, after he gave the girl’s number at an amusement arcade on August 8.

Using a fake name, “Sienna,” the girl and her two accomplices exchanged texts with Mr Cashford and arranged a meeting near the sea wall on August 10, leading to the deadly confrontation.

Bottle Blows and Brutal Assault Caught on Camera

Court footage showed the 16-year-old hitting Mr Cashford on the back of the head with a beer bottle — which did not break on impact — before attempting to strike him again. The boy admitted he wanted to hurt Mr Cashford but insisted he didn’t expect to cause serious injury.

“I saw the bottle and I picked it up. I wasn’t really sure what was going through my head,” he told jurors.

After the attack, the defendants fled the scene, with the female accomplice filming the assault on the defendant’s phone, while she shouted, “F****** paedophile. I’m f****** 16.”

Victim’s Injuries Were Severe and Deadly

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Cashford suffered multiple injuries, including facial bruises, fractured ribs that punctured a lung, and head trauma. Despite the brutal attack, the trio deny murder charges. The 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while the girl and a 15-year-old boy involved deny all charges.

Teen Claims Police Wouldn’t Have Acted

Under questioning, the boy revealed he took screenshots of the texts after the attack to prove he was trying to meet the teenage girl. When asked if he thought he was doing the right thing by attacking the man, he answered, “Yeah, kind of, yeah.”

He said he felt the police “wouldn’t have done anything” if he had reported the man, and expressed a desire for authorities to “lock him up.”

Trial Ongoing

The case continues with all defendants denying murder. The brutal nature of the attack and the motives behind it are under scrutiny at the court hearing.