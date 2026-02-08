A violent thug who terrorised his girlfriend and threatened to wreck her life if she called the cops has been locked up.

Shocking Attacks Caught on Camera

Ben Doughty, 31, from Godmanchester, launched a savage assault on his partner last August. He grabbed her mobile phone and smashed it into her head. The victim hid under a duvet and secretly recorded him hitting her face, leaving what she described as a broken nose.

He also dragged her around her flat, punching her legs, and pinned her to the bed with one hand, choking her until she struggled for breath.

Multiple Injuries and Intense Fear

During their turbulent relationship, fights often erupted when Doughty saw something on her phonethat he didn’t like. The victim suffered injuries to her arms, shoulder, nose, and leg in repeated attacks.

Justice Served: Prison and Restraining Order

Doughty admitted two counts of actual bodily harm and one of common assault. He was sentenced to 22 months behind bars at Peterborough Crown Court on 30 January. He denied a charge of intentional strangulation, which was left on file.

The court also slapped a 10-year restraining order on him, banning any contact with his victim.