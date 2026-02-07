Watch Live

Brutal St Albans Assault Lands Man Behind Bars

  • Updated: 09:03
  • , 7 February 2026

Michael Irving, 29, has been locked up after a savage attack on St Peter’s Street last year.

Unprovoked Attack Leaves Victim Hospitalised

In the early hours of Sunday, 14 September, Irving threw a punch that knocked a man unconscious. The victim suffered fractured cheek and nose bones.

Caught After Taxi Escape Bid

Police acted fast. CCTV caught Irving hopping into a taxi heading for Hatfield Road. Officers stopped the vehicle, but Irving gave a false name before making a run for it. A short chase ended with his arrest in a dead-end alley.

On the way to custody, Irving urinated and spat in the police van. He was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent and criminal damage.

Double Assault Means Double Jail Time

At St Albans Crown Court, Irving — from Norwich Road, Ipswich — was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to the St Albans attack.

He also got 15 months for a December 2024 assault in Stevenage, served at the same time. Just after midnight on 22 December, Irving attacked a stranger outside the Drapers Arms pub, punching him unconscious. The victim was left with a permanent forehead scar and a broken nose. The vicious assault was caught on CCTV.

Probation Services on the Brink: Public at Risk as System Collapses

