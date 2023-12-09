CCTV image released after man attempts to stab passenger on DLR train

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a passenger was threatened with a knife on a DLR train between Blackwall station and Westferry station.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Wednesday 6 December. The man approached the victim, who was sitting on the train, and shouted at him. He then kicked the victim before removing a knife from his waistband and rapidly moving it towards the victim.

The man then put on a balaclava and left the train at Westferry. The victim was not injured.

Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 58 of 07/12/2023.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.