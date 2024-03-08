Authorities investigating an attempted robbery in Canterbury have released a CCTV image of two individuals believed to have information crucial to the ongoing inquiry.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in the vicinity of Orange Street Car Park. According to reports, a man was accosted by two individuals who allegedly attempted to pilfer items from his pockets while distracting him.

Fortunately, the victim confronted the suspects, prompting them to flee the scene without acquiring any valuables.

The East Kent Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken charge of the investigation and has now released a CCTV image capturing the two individuals in question. Law enforcement officers are seeking to identify and locate them to assist with their inquiries.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information regarding the incident or the individuals in the image to come forward. They can contact the East Kent CID at 01843 222289, quoting reference number 46/22530/24. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit information via the organization’s online platform.