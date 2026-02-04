Watch Live

TRAVEL WARNING Do Not Travel Alert: Chaos Hits Southern, Thameslink & Gatwick Express Trains

  • Updated: 08:38
  • , 4 February 2026

 

Major rail disruption is rocking south London this morning. Passengers warned: avoid travel if you can.

Multiple Incidents Trigger Severe Delays

Southern, Thameslink, and Gatwick Express services are all hit by major issues.

Southern Rail has urged travellers not to travel unless absolutely necessary, due to ongoing disruption affecting thousands.

They warned: “A number of incidents means we cannot guarantee you will reach your destination. Please seek alternative routes or delay travel.”

What’s Gone Wrong?

  • Derailment in Selhurst depot – blocking crucial lines and stalling service.
  • Signalling fault between Norwood Junction and London Blackfriars – adding to chaos on the tracks.

Passengers Left in the Lurch

Commuters have been told to expect significant delays and cancellations as operators scramble to fix the issues.

With rush hour underway, frustration is growing among London travellers.

 

