A shocking attack unfolded in Middlesbrough last July, as drug-fuelled Lewis Adams unleashed terror on a woman’s home. The 33-year-old, from Great Broughton, had only just met the victim before turning violent.

From Guest to Monster: Hammer, Knife and Brutality

Adams showed up with friends but refused to leave when asked. In a terrifying frenzy, he smashed walls with a hammer and slashed sofas with a knife. Then he turned on the woman, repeatedly punching, kicking, and strangling her. To add horrific insult to injury, he doused her in paint and ammonia.

House Wrecked, Woman Hospitalised with Life-Threatening Injuries

Every room was damaged in Adams’ rampage. The victim ended up in hospital for two weeks, suffering a bleed on the brain, broken nose, ribs, clavicle and sternum, plus internal lung injuries and blistering.

An anonymous passerby called police after spotting the horrific scene: a man dragging a badly injured woman from an upstairs window, armed with a knife.

Resisting Arrest: Officer Attacked in Shocking Custody Incident

When police arrived, Adams kicked a door into an officer and tried to barricade himself inside. Later, in custody, he lunged at an officer and bit him, sending the officer to the hospital.

Following a five-day trial, Adams was convicted of grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Justice Served: 13 Years Behind Bars

On Tuesday, 3rd February, Adams was sentenced to 13 years: 10 years in prison plus three years on extended licence. A fitting punishment for a horrific attack that left a woman fighting for her life.