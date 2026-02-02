A shocking first image has been shared of 16-year-old Shayne Hambakachere, who was fatally stabbed on a Chippenham street. A 15-year-old suspect is currently in custody.

Teen Stabbed in Broad Daylight

Shayne, a pupil at Hardenhuish School, was attacked with a knife on London Road at around 4pm on Saturday, 31 January. Despite desperate efforts from Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance crews, alongside Great Western Air Ambulance Charity and local paramedics, he tragically died the following day at Southmead Hospital’s Major Trauma Centre in Bristol.

Family Shares Heartbreaking Photo

Shayne’s mother, overcome with grief, has shared a favourite photo of her son with the public. She thanked the media for their respectful coverage during this difficult time.

Police Investigation Underway

London Road, near Royal Oak Close, was sealed off for two days as forensic teams combed the scene. The road has now reopened. A 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly after the attack and remains in police custody, being questioned by murder detectives.

Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose said: “This is a tragedy which has resulted in a young man losing his life. We understand the concern this will cause locally, and our thoughts are with Shayne’s family and friends.” “It’s vitally important anyone with information or footage comes forward. Please contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting log 189 of 31 January or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

How You Can Help

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage are urged to come forward.

Contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting log 189 of 31 January.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

This chilling incident highlights ongoing concerns over knife crime in the community.