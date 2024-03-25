UK News in Pictures

First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash

Driver airlifted after M2 London-Bound Collision

Manor Park Hither Green Stabbing: Victim Identified as Zhe Weng

M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision traffic being turned for collision invesigation work near Sittingbourne

More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash

First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash

First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash

Two smiling people, indoor close-up, affectionate moment.

The first images have emerged of Destiny Harrison and her five-year-old daughter, Linnea, who tragically lost their lives in a collision in Plymouth.

The incident occurred on Victoria Road, St Budeaux, around 9:45 am on Sunday, March 24.

Destiny Harrison, a devoted mother, and her young daughter Linnea were struck by a vehicle in the heart-wrenching accident. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the collision.

A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. She remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Woman posing for a close-up selfie.

Sergeant Steve Hawkins from Devon and Cornwall Police expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “Very tragically, a young five-year-old child and a female have since died as a result of this collision.

Smiling child in unicorn-themed dress.

The scene was attended by police, fire, and ambulance services, including forensic crash scene investigators. Air ambulances were spotted landing nearby, emphasizing the severity of the incident.

Child with plush toys smiling in bed.

Devon and Cornwall Police have urged any witnesses or individuals with dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation. They can contact the authorities by calling 101 and quoting incident number 240 of March 24.

The loss of Destiny Harrison and Linnea has deeply saddened the Plymouth community, with condolences pouring in for the family affected by this devastating tragedy.

As investigations continue, the community stands in solidarity, offering support and compassion to those impacted by the heartbreaking loss.

Edtior's Picks

First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash
Driver airlifted after M2 London-Bound Collision
Manor Park Hither Green Stabbing: Victim Identified as Zhe Weng

