The first images have emerged of Destiny Harrison and her five-year-old daughter, Linnea, who tragically lost their lives in a collision in Plymouth.

The incident occurred on Victoria Road, St Budeaux, around 9:45 am on Sunday, March 24.

Destiny Harrison, a devoted mother, and her young daughter Linnea were struck by a vehicle in the heart-wrenching accident. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the collision.

A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. She remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Sergeant Steve Hawkins from Devon and Cornwall Police expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “Very tragically, a young five-year-old child and a female have since died as a result of this collision.

The scene was attended by police, fire, and ambulance services, including forensic crash scene investigators. Air ambulances were spotted landing nearby, emphasizing the severity of the incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police have urged any witnesses or individuals with dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation. They can contact the authorities by calling 101 and quoting incident number 240 of March 24.

The loss of Destiny Harrison and Linnea has deeply saddened the Plymouth community, with condolences pouring in for the family affected by this devastating tragedy.

As investigations continue, the community stands in solidarity, offering support and compassion to those impacted by the heartbreaking loss.