Watch Live

BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm

  • Updated: 02:03
  • , 6 February 2026

Four blokes behind a huge cannabis grow-op in Portsmouth have been locked up for a total of 3 years and 5 months. Police swooped after finding thousands of pounds’ worth of pot plants at two addresses in the city.

Police Raid Uncovers £75,600 Pot Plantation

On 30 October 2025, officers raided a house on North End Avenue. Inside, they uncovered a stash of cannabis plants and arrested two men on the spot.

Not far away, a vehicle linked to the property was stopped, and two more men were nabbed.

Further searches at a home on Manners Road revealed around 100 more cannabis plants.

The total value of the drugs seized was estimated at a whopping £75,600.

Court Hands Out Jail Terms for Cannabis Cultivation

At Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 January, all four men admitted growing the class B drug and were sentenced as follows:

  • Flamur Topali, 53, no fixed abode, Portsmouth – 12 months imprisonment
  • Kutjim Haxhiaj, 33, Chobham Gardens, London – 12 months imprisonment
  • Jurgen Vani, 27, Westgate Road, Bromley – 8 months imprisonment
  • Xhoi Cela, 31, no fixed abode, Portsmouth – 9 months imprisonment

The court also ordered all the drugs and equipment to be seized and destroyed, delivering a clear message to those involved in illegal cannabis farming.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.17.03
Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road
wired_we-tracked-every-visitor-to-epstein-island
EPSTEIN FILES Epstein Island Sleuth Claims He’s Being Stalked by Mysterious Black Escalades
20506873
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 23.18.30
CONNED OUT OF THOUSANDS Model Romance Fraudster Pleads Guilty to 13 Offences After Conning Men Out of Tens of Thousands

Must READ

BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars

More For You

Gravesend Milton Road Shut After Hearse Crash Outside Funeral Parlour
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
HIT AND RUN Man Left Fighting for Life After Harlesden Hit-and-Run Horror
ARSON PROBE Massive Roof Blaze in Barnet Sees 70 Firefighters Rush to Scene
Eight Fire Engines Rush to Huddersfield Restaurant Blaze

More From UK News in Pictures

FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting
URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire
How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal
Fare Dodger’s Brutal Attack Leaves Passenger Fighting for Life at London Bridge Station
SMASH AND GRAB Jewellery Heist Shakes Richmond High Street

More From UKNIP

French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
DIFFICULT FIX Home Secretary Admits Channel Migrant Crisis “Fiendishly Difficult” to Fix
DEADLY CRASH Man Jailed for Death by Dangerous Driving in Cranleigh
HORRIFIC ATTACK Brutal Abuser Jailed for Six Years After Horrific Attacks on Woman

BREAKING

UNI HORROR Tragedy Strikes as Beauty Queen, 21, Crushed by Own Car Outside Uni