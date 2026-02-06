Four blokes behind a huge cannabis grow-op in Portsmouth have been locked up for a total of 3 years and 5 months. Police swooped after finding thousands of pounds’ worth of pot plants at two addresses in the city.

Police Raid Uncovers £75,600 Pot Plantation

On 30 October 2025, officers raided a house on North End Avenue. Inside, they uncovered a stash of cannabis plants and arrested two men on the spot.

Not far away, a vehicle linked to the property was stopped, and two more men were nabbed.

Further searches at a home on Manners Road revealed around 100 more cannabis plants.

The total value of the drugs seized was estimated at a whopping £75,600.

Court Hands Out Jail Terms for Cannabis Cultivation

At Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 January, all four men admitted growing the class B drug and were sentenced as follows:

Flamur Topali , 53, no fixed abode, Portsmouth – 12 months imprisonment

, 53, no fixed abode, Portsmouth – 12 months imprisonment Kutjim Haxhiaj , 33, Chobham Gardens, London – 12 months imprisonment

, 33, Chobham Gardens, London – 12 months imprisonment Jurgen Vani , 27, Westgate Road, Bromley – 8 months imprisonment

, 27, Westgate Road, Bromley – 8 months imprisonment Xhoi Cela, 31, no fixed abode, Portsmouth – 9 months imprisonment

The court also ordered all the drugs and equipment to be seized and destroyed, delivering a clear message to those involved in illegal cannabis farming.