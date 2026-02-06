Four blokes behind a huge cannabis grow-op in Portsmouth have been locked up for a total of 3 years and 5 months. Police swooped after finding thousands of pounds’ worth of pot plants at two addresses in the city.
Police Raid Uncovers £75,600 Pot Plantation
On 30 October 2025, officers raided a house on North End Avenue. Inside, they uncovered a stash of cannabis plants and arrested two men on the spot.
Not far away, a vehicle linked to the property was stopped, and two more men were nabbed.
Further searches at a home on Manners Road revealed around 100 more cannabis plants.
The total value of the drugs seized was estimated at a whopping £75,600.
Court Hands Out Jail Terms for Cannabis Cultivation
At Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 January, all four men admitted growing the class B drug and were sentenced as follows:
- Flamur Topali, 53, no fixed abode, Portsmouth – 12 months imprisonment
- Kutjim Haxhiaj, 33, Chobham Gardens, London – 12 months imprisonment
- Jurgen Vani, 27, Westgate Road, Bromley – 8 months imprisonment
- Xhoi Cela, 31, no fixed abode, Portsmouth – 9 months imprisonment
The court also ordered all the drugs and equipment to be seized and destroyed, delivering a clear message to those involved in illegal cannabis farming.