Today marks the initiation of the government’s latest global campaign aimed at dissuading migrants from attempting illegal entry into the UK, highlighting the severe consequences of such actions.

Every year, numerous individuals fall victim to the deceitful promises of organised criminal networks, risking their lives to be smuggled into the UK via one of the busiest maritime routes globally, the English Channel.

The Home Secretary has unveiled a new phase of the campaign, which will first target Vietnam. This initiative follows the success of similar social media activities conducted in Albania last year, which contributed to a remarkable 90% reduction in Albanian small boat arrivals.

Utilising authentic testimonies from individuals who regret undertaking the perilous journey to the UK illegally, the campaign underscores the hazards and repercussions faced by those who opt to engage with criminal gangs and embark on such treacherous voyages.

One migrant, identified as ‘K’, recounts his harrowing experience of spending five nights in a camp in Calais under the watch of armed guards before undertaking the hazardous Channel crossing. He states emphatically, “Never again would I risk my life in a small boat, even if you bribed me.

An increasing number of small boat migrants originate from Vietnam, ranking among the top 10 nationalities attempting illegal crossings of the Channel.

Commencing today (Monday, 25 March), the campaign will leverage social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube to directly engage individuals contemplating illegal journeys to the UK. The digital advertisements will highlight the perils of such endeavours and underscore the risks of falling prey to exploitation by people-smuggling syndicates.

Home Secretary James Cleverly expressed:

“This is a powerful campaign that vividly illustrates that life for individuals arriving here illegally is starkly different from the false promises peddled by gangs on the other side of the Channel.”

Expanding our campaign to Vietnam, another crucial partner in our efforts to combat illegal migration will enable us to save more lives and disrupt the nefarious activities of criminals profiting from this vile trade.

The campaign aims to shed light on the reality of living in the UK illegally, with no entitlement to public services or support. Testimonies from Home Office Immigration Enforcement and Border Force officers further elucidate the plight of illegal migrants, who often find themselves trapped in modern slavery or illegal employment at the hands of smugglers.

The social media advertisements will direct users to a new website featuring additional video content from Immigration Enforcement and Border Force officers, detailing their encounters with illegal migrants and their efforts to rescue individuals from life-threatening situations in the Channel.

This phase of the campaign builds upon successful initiatives conducted in Albania, France, and Belgium and underscores the UK’s commitment to collaborating with nations worldwide to address the global migration crisis. Similar campaigns are under consideration for other priority countries.

UK and Vietnamese authorities already collaborate closely to prevent illegal journeys to the UK and repatriate those with no legal right to remain. Senior officials from both countries are scheduled to convene in London on 17 April to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation on migration issues.