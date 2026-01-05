Watch Live

GLOBAL POWER PLAY Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’

  • Updated: 13:45
  • , 5 January 2026
Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’

Labour leader Keir Starmer has slammed Donald Trump’s plans to snatch Greenland from Denmark. Starmer backed Denmark’s control of the icy island, warning firmly: Greenland’s future isn’t up for US grabs. But when it came to Washington’s military raid on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, the Labour chief played it coy—refusing to outright condemn the controversial move.

Starmer Draws the Line on Greenland

In a tough BBC interview, Starmer made it crystal clear: “Only Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must decide the future of Greenland.” Asked if that meant a blunt “hands off” to Trump, he said a firm “Yes.”

He underlined Denmark’s role as a key NATO ally and blasted any US interference as unacceptable. This was a bold rebuke of Trump’s resource grab chatter, standing up for European sovereignty.

Soft Spot for US Over Venezuela?

Starmer’s tone shifted dramatically on the US military raid that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Instead of condemning it, he said the US “will have to justify the action it has taken,” but stopped short of declaring if the raid broke international law.

He called Maduro “an illegitimate president who has now been removed” and claimed, “I don’t think anybody is really shedding any tears about that.”

He urged a “peaceful transition to democracy as soon as possible,” carefully avoiding direct criticism of Washington’s military tactics.

Greenland Grabs Headlines as US Plans Spark Outrage

  • Trump keeps pushing to buy Greenland, citing “national security.”
  • Greenland’s PM Jens Frederik Nielsen slammed the plan as a “fantasy” and shouted, “Enough now.”
  • Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen warned: “The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom.”

Starmer’s Delicate Dance: UK-US Relations Under Scrutiny

Starmer’s soft line on Venezuela is raising eyebrows across the political spectrum. Labour backbenchers, Lib Dems, Greens, and SNP all demand a firm rebuke of the US raid.

His contrasting stances on Greenland and Venezuela highlight a tricky balancing act: defending European allies while safeguarding Britain’s “special relationship” with America.

Rejecting Trump on Greenland shows he’ll stand up for NATO partners. But his muted response on Venezuela suggests caution, likely aiming to smooth post-Brexit trade talks.

Labour’s reluctance to condemn the US outright appears a political move to keep diplomatic ties warm — though critics argue legality shouldn’t depend on a leader’s popularity.

What’s Next? Starmer’s Diplomatic Tightrope

By demanding US justification but dodging outright criticism, Starmer tries to show concern for international law while keeping relations intact.

This balancing act is sparking backlash, with calls for Britain to take a firm line against illegal military actions, whoever orders them.

 

Recommended for you

Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
DAY IN COURT Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
Armed Police Respond to Serious Stabbing on Brandon Estate in Southeast London
TWO INJURED Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response in Bexleyheath

Must READ

China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
STAY AWAY WARNING China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
GLOBAL POWER PLAY Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos

More For You

Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
TEEN STILL MISSING Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
LIFE CHANGING M2 Shut Both Ways After Car and Motorbike Smash Near Sittingbourne
Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
RESCUED TURN TO RECOVERY OPERATION Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
NO GAS South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands

More From UK News in Pictures

Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
HIT AND RUN CHASE BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Edgware Road Horror: Triple Stabbing Leaves One Fighting for Life
Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

BREAKING

LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock

More From UKNIP

OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
OUTRAGE OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station
KNIFE ATTACK Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station
Police Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal A12 Collision in Boreham
FATAL MULTI VEHICLE COLLISION Tragedy on A120: Man Dies in Hit-and-Run Near Coggeshall
error: Content is protected !!