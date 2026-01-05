Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’

Labour leader Keir Starmer has slammed Donald Trump’s plans to snatch Greenland from Denmark. Starmer backed Denmark’s control of the icy island, warning firmly: Greenland’s future isn’t up for US grabs. But when it came to Washington’s military raid on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, the Labour chief played it coy—refusing to outright condemn the controversial move.

Starmer Draws the Line on Greenland

In a tough BBC interview, Starmer made it crystal clear: “Only Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must decide the future of Greenland.” Asked if that meant a blunt “hands off” to Trump, he said a firm “Yes.”

He underlined Denmark’s role as a key NATO ally and blasted any US interference as unacceptable. This was a bold rebuke of Trump’s resource grab chatter, standing up for European sovereignty.

Soft Spot for US Over Venezuela?

Starmer’s tone shifted dramatically on the US military raid that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Instead of condemning it, he said the US “will have to justify the action it has taken,” but stopped short of declaring if the raid broke international law.

He called Maduro “an illegitimate president who has now been removed” and claimed, “I don’t think anybody is really shedding any tears about that.”

He urged a “peaceful transition to democracy as soon as possible,” carefully avoiding direct criticism of Washington’s military tactics.

Greenland Grabs Headlines as US Plans Spark Outrage

Trump keeps pushing to buy Greenland, citing “national security.”

Greenland’s PM Jens Frederik Nielsen slammed the plan as a “fantasy” and shouted, “Enough now.”

Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen warned: “The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom.”

Starmer’s Delicate Dance: UK-US Relations Under Scrutiny

Starmer’s soft line on Venezuela is raising eyebrows across the political spectrum. Labour backbenchers, Lib Dems, Greens, and SNP all demand a firm rebuke of the US raid.

His contrasting stances on Greenland and Venezuela highlight a tricky balancing act: defending European allies while safeguarding Britain’s “special relationship” with America.

Rejecting Trump on Greenland shows he’ll stand up for NATO partners. But his muted response on Venezuela suggests caution, likely aiming to smooth post-Brexit trade talks.

Labour’s reluctance to condemn the US outright appears a political move to keep diplomatic ties warm — though critics argue legality shouldn’t depend on a leader’s popularity.

What’s Next? Starmer’s Diplomatic Tightrope

By demanding US justification but dodging outright criticism, Starmer tries to show concern for international law while keeping relations intact.

This balancing act is sparking backlash, with calls for Britain to take a firm line against illegal military actions, whoever orders them.