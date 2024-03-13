A knife suspect has been arrested and charged following a dramatic foot chase in Marden by a police community support officer (PCSO).

Patrols, along with the vigilant PCSO, rushed to the village train station on Monday, March 11, 2024, following a report of suspicious activity in an area designated for bicycles.

Upon arrival, officers encountered three individuals and engaged them in conversation. However, one of the individuals attempted to flee the scene upon noticing the presence of law enforcement. The quick-thinking PCSO sprang into action and gave chase. With the assistance of a police constable, the suspect was swiftly apprehended. A machete-style knife was seized from a nearby location.

Following further investigation, on Tuesday, March 12, Alfie Chandler, 18, of Forge Close, Five Oak Green, was charged with possessing a knife in a public place. He is currently on bail and is scheduled to appear before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 2.

The decisive actions of the PCSO and the collaborative efforts of law enforcement have led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous individual and the removal of a lethal weapon from our streets.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dedicated efforts of our police force in ensuring the safety and security of our communities. Law enforcement officials continue to work tirelessly to prevent crime and apprehend those who pose a threat to public safety.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities promptly. Together, we can work towards creating a safer environment for all.