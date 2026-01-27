Watch Live

Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses

  Updated: 20:35
  , 27 January 2026

 

Detectives are on the case after a serious smash on Headstone Lane, Harrow Weald, on Monday afternoon.

Harrow Collision Leaves One in Critical Condition

At 1:31pm on 26 January, emergency services rushed to a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Four people, including a 75-year-old driver and three passengers aged between 43 and 44, were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Tragically, a 43-year-old female passenger remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The 75-year-old female driver is cooperating with police, and no arrests have been made. Detectives are urgently calling on the public to come forward with any information or dashcam footage.

Detective Sergeant Fiaz Janjua, Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit: “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this collision. We continue to review CCTV and urge anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. Any detail, no matter how small, could be crucial.”

How to Help

  • Call police on 101 quoting CAD 3703/26JAN26
  • Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111

MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career
HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham
POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
