Jake Gittins, 33, has been jailed for 30 months for drug dealing following a police stop in Macclesfield.
Police Stop Uncovers Cocaine Stash
Gittins, from Roe Street, Macclesfield, was stopped by officers on Sandwich Drive on 8 May 2024. Acting on a tip-off, police searched his white Audi A1 and found snap bags of cocaine hidden in his coat pocket, along with a large amount of cash.
Evidence Found on Phone Links Dealer to Drugs Supply
After arresting Gittins, police analysed his mobile phone. They discovered text messages proving his involvement in the supply of both Class A drugs (cocaine) and Class B drugs (cannabis) across the town.
Gittins previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, plus being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, leading to his sentencing at Chester Crown Court on 3 February.
Police Win Big Against Local Drug Trade
“It’s well known the devastating impact illegal drugs can have on communities,” said Sergeant Helen Percival. “Cutting off supplies and removing dealers from our streets is a huge priority for us here in Macclesfield.”
“The messages on Gittins’ phone showed he was actively dealing drugs locally, leaving him no option but to plead guilty.”
“I welcome the sentence handed down and hope it reassures residents.”
“Our fight against drug crime continues. Anyone with information should call 101, report it via the website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”