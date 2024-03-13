A 39-year-old man, identified as Gordon Finnlayson from Duncarnock Crescent, Neilston, Glasgow, has been charged in connection with a disturbing knife attack on two police officers.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Hazelwood Road, Northampton, at approximately 11 pm on Friday, March 8. During the altercation, a man sustained lacerations to the face, while two police officers were viciously attacked with a knife.

Finnlayson made his appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 11, where he faced one count of grievous bodily harm and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm. He was subsequently remanded into custody pending his next court appearance.

The accused is scheduled to appear at Northampton Crown Court on May 27, 2024, where further proceedings will take place regarding the charges brought against him.

The severity of this incident underscores the dangers that police officers face daily while carrying out their duties to protect the community. The Northamptonshire Police are commended for their swift response to the situation.