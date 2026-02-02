Watch Live

MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing

  • Updated: 15:53
  • , 2 February 2026

 

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Willesden.

Stabbing Horror on Pound Lane

Detectives swooped after police were called at around 4pm on Saturday, 31 January, to reports of a stabbing on Pound Lane, Willesden. When officers arrived with London Ambulance Service, they found a 50-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds. Despite desperate efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Charged and Remanded

Najiib Raytaan, 25, of Harlesden Road, NW10, was charged with murder on Monday, 2 February. He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the following day and has been remanded in custody. Raytaan is due back at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 4 February.

Known to Each Other, No One Else Sought

Police confirmed the victim and suspect knew each other. Detectives are not hunting for any other suspects. Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s grieving family.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, friends and all those impacted.

“Several members of the public witnessed the attack. Many have spoken to police and been offered support.

“This was a targeted act of violence, not a random attack. Anyone with information should contact local officers or call 101 quoting reference 4731/31Jan.”

