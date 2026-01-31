The Metropolitan Police were called to Abbey Road, Barking, just after 8am this morning (January 31) following reports of a man found unresponsive.
Officers arrived with the London Ambulance Service but sadly, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity remains unknown.
Police Launch Inquiry, No Suspicion of Foul Play
A crime scene was established, and a tent was put up as officers conducted their investigation.
The death is being treated as unexpected, but police say it is not suspicious.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man found unresponsive in Abbey Road, Barking at 08:04hrs on Saturday, 31 January.
“Sadly, a man in his 20s was found dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to identify him and trace his next of kin.
“The death is being treated as unexpected, but not thought to be suspicious.”