The Metropolitan Police were called to Abbey Road, Barking, just after 8am this morning (January 31) following reports of a man found unresponsive.

Officers arrived with the London Ambulance Service but sadly, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity remains unknown.

Police Launch Inquiry, No Suspicion of Foul Play

A crime scene was established, and a tent was put up as officers conducted their investigation.

The death is being treated as unexpected, but police say it is not suspicious.