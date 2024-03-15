A man has been hospitalised after sustaining a serious injury from a crossbow dart in East London. Emergency services rushed to Arnold Circus in Shoreditch at approximately 7:30 pm yesterday (March 14) following reports of an injured man in the street.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a man in his 20s with a significant neck injury, believed to be caused by a dart fired from a crossbow. The victim was promptly transported to the hospital, where medical professionals assessed his condition as not life-threatening or life-changing. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “We were called at 7:27 pm on Thursday, March 14, to reports of a man found injured in Arnold Circus, E2. Officers responded and were on the scene within two minutes.” The spokesperson added, “Initial inquiries suggest the man may have been struck by a crossbow dart. An investigation is underway, and further inquiries are taking place.

Witnesses or individuals with pertinent information are urged to contact the authorities by calling 101 and quoting CAD 6663/14Mar. The investigation remains ongoing, with no arrests made thus far.

The London Ambulance Service also responded to the incident, dispatching ambulance crews, paramedics in fast-response cars, and an incident response officer to the scene. Additionally, a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was deployed by car. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service reported, “We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.”

As the investigation continues, residents are encouraged to come forward with any information that may aid in apprehending those responsible for this alarming incident.