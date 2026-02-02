Serial Burglar on the Run – Until Now

A suspected burglar has been slapped with more than 30 charges after a spree that rattled homes across England. Gledis Uka, 29, a man with no fixed address, was arrested in Essex last Friday, bringing a frightening string of break-ins to a halt.

Targeting Homes in Kent and Beyond

The crimes span 14 burglaries in Kent, hitting Sevenoaks, Tonbridge, and Ashford from December 2023 all the way through to November 2025. The crook reportedly smashed windows and glass doors to break in, often wearing a mask. Jewellery and cash were taken in the raids, leaving victims shaken.

Legal Action Moves Fast

Uka was charged with 31 counts of burglary plus two attempted burglaries on Saturday, 31 January 2026. Just days later, he appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Cour,t where he was remanded in custody. His next court date is set for 2 March at Maidstone Crown Court.

Wider Crime Spree Across England

These aren’t isolated offences. The police say Uka’s crime trail also includes properties in Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Suffolk, and Surrey. Authorities hope the charges will bring relief to homeowners across several counties.