TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy

  • Updated: 20:28
  • , 4 January 2026
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy

 

A heroic grandfather died trying to save a mother and her teenage daughter who drowned after being swept away by freak three-metre waves at a Yorkshire beach.

Tragic Sea Rescue Ends in Disaster

Sarah Keeling, 45, and her 15-year-old daughter Grace drowned after Grace fell into the sea at Withernsea Beach, East Yorkshire, on Friday afternoon.

Mark Ratcliffe, 67, rushed into the savage waters to rescue them but was swept away alongside them by powerful currents and towering waves battering the coastline.

 

Emergency services were alerted just after 3pm, responding quickly as reports flooded in of swimmers struggling in the treacherous surf. The bodies of Mr Ratcliffe and Sarah Keeling were recovered later that evening.

Despite a massive search effort, the coastguard called off the hunt for Grace on Saturday at 4pm, leaving the community in shock.

Eyewitnesses Recall Chaotic Attempt to Save Lives

Paul Whitehead, owner of nearby Castle Café, said “There was a crowd all trying to help get the girl. Her mum was by my colleague’s side and they both went into the water to pull her out.”

He added: “Her mum went to try and grab her daughter, my colleague was just inches away too, but the current took them both out.”

A waitress from the café, in her 30s, also plunged into the sea after hearing screams, narrowly missing the teenager before the waves swept the victims away.

Mr Whitehead described the incident as a “tragic accident” that has shaken the entire town.

Community Mourns a Selfless Hero

Mark Ratcliffe’s family paid tribute to him as “a true selfless hero with a heart of gold, cruelly taken trying to save others.”

“So many lives are shattered that you’re gone. You were loved by so many. A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anyone could wish for. Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”

His son shared on Facebook: “Bye Dad, I miss you and I will never forget the true hero and role model you were.”

Local Beaches Shut as Tributes Flood In

Flowers now line the promenade in tribute to the victims. The tragic deaths highlight the brutal dangers of Britain’s coast, where seemingly calm waters can turn deadly in seconds thanks to hidden currents and freak waves.

Emergency services, including the RNLI, Humberside Police, HM Coastguard, Fire and Rescue, and Ambulance Services, worked tirelessly during the rescue effort. The RNLI thanked courageous members of the public who assisted the emergency teams.

The town of Withernsea remains devastated after a Friday outing turned into a nightmare, reminding all how quickly a day at the beach can turn deadly.

