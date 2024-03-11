Drivers are being cautioned to adhere to official diversion routes and disregard satnavs as an “unprecedented” closure of a five-mile stretch of the M25 in Surrey approaches this weekend.

National Highways issued the warning as it prepares to shut down the motorway from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, between junctions 10 and 11. The closure is estimated to add an hour to journey times for drivers who follow diversion routes on A-roads.

The Government-owned company expressed concerns that some drivers may attempt to seek alternative routes via minor roads, potentially exacerbating congestion in local areas.

Jonathan Wade, project lead at National Highways, emphasized the importance of adhering to official diversion routes. He cautioned against the risk of congestion if drivers opt to follow satnavs or take their own routes.

“Stick on the prescribed diversion route. It’s going to be more suitable for your journey,” Wade urged.

Daniel Kittredge, senior project manager at National Highways, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that diverging from prescribed routes could create additional problems on local roads, impacting residents in those areas.

The closure of the M25 segment is necessary to facilitate the demolition of a bridge and the installation of a new gantry. Despite the disruption, National Highways believes that only one hour will be added to journeys as a result of the closure.

The M25 closure is part of a larger project aimed at improving the Junction 10 interchange, which is one of the UK’s busiest and most hazardous motorway junctions. The project, scheduled for completion in the summer 2025, aims to increase the number of lanes and enhance accessibility to and from the M25.

Additional daytime closures of the motorway are scheduled to take place until September as part of the ongoing improvement works.

National Highways urged motorists to plan their journeys carefully and to adhere to official diversions to minimize disruption and ensure road safety during the closure period.