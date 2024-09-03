Person Dies Following Incident Near Gravesend Train Station

A tragic incident near Gravesend train station has resulted in the death of a person after they were reported as a casualty on the tracks this morning (September 2).

Emergency services, including officers and paramedics, were called to the scene at approximately 9:20 AM. Despite their efforts, the person was sadly pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The British Transport Police have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The incident caused significant disruption to rail services between Dartford and Strood, with all lines near Gravesend temporarily closed as authorities dealt with the situation. However, normal service has since resumed.

For those affected by the incident or in need of someone to talk to, Samaritans offers confidential support 24/7 and can be reached at 116 123.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police provided the following statement: “Officers were called to the line near Gravesend railway station at 9:29 AM today (2 September) to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health support and the resources available for those in need.