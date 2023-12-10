Police Appeal for Witnesses After Body Found on M23 Motorway in Surrey

In an incident this evening (Sunday, December 10), authorities have closed the M23 southbound between junctions 8 and 9 following the discovery of a body on the road.

Surrey Police are conducting an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

As of now, investigators believe there is no involvement of a third party in the incident. The focus is on understanding how the deceased came to be on the road,

Surrey Police have issued a public appeal, urging drivers who were on the M23 around the time of the incident, between 4:45 pm and 5:00 pm, to come forward.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have unknowingly collided with an object or noticed anything unusual. Furthermore, authorities are seeking information about a man seen walking on the A25 Bletchingley Road Bridge around the same time.

Cars stuck in traffic are being turned around and sent back to Junction 8

Drivers are advised to follow the hollow diamond symbol for diversion, displayed on road signs. The detour route is as follows:

From the M25, take the diversion at Junction 9 (Leatherhead). Proceed southbound on the A243, exiting at Junction 9. At Knoll Roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A24, heading towards Horsham. Continue to the Great Daux Roundabout, then take the 1st exit onto the A264. Follow the A264 until reaching M23 Junction 11 (Pease Pottage Interchange). For London Gatwick Airport, join the M23 northbound and exit at Junction 9.

Travellers should anticipate delays and might need to consider alternative routes or postpone their journey. Stay informed and plan accordingly for a safe trip.