Watch Live

STABBING Police Confirm Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing as Crime Scene Remains in Place

  • Updated: 12:00
  • , 1 February 2026

Residents were left shaken after police and emergency services cordoned off an area following reports of a stabbing, prompting widespread concern and speculation on social media in Chingford.

Eyewitnesses described a heavy emergency response and a visible forensic presence.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, and the cordon remains in place while enquiries continue.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. Police have not yet released further details about the circumstances of the incident or whether any arrests have been made.

Residents have been advised to avoid the area while forensic work continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police as the investigation remains ongoing.

Recommended for you

WhatsApp-Image-2023-06-04-at-004645-10
UNEXPLAINED DEATH Body Found on St Leonards Beach Sparks Police Probe
623258276_122189604290452875_2396790329788710636_n-1-1-1000x618-1
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Bungalow Burned to Ground in Massive A420 Fire
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 20.01.17
WANTED SUSPECT Police Stop Car and Nab Wanted Burglary Suspect in Doncaster
A police sign and van on a closed road.
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Crash on Sheppey’s A249: Police Hunt Witnesses

Must READ

ARMED ROBBERY Brazen Hammer-Wielding Thugs Smash Their Way Into London Jewellers

BREAKING

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major Fire Triggers Emergency at University Hospital Southampton

BREAKING

LIVE UPDATES Fire crews respond to electrical fire at Southampton General Hospital as West Wing evacuated and roads closed
BLAZE PROBE Blaze Tears Through Lewisham Nursery
COLOURFUL SHOW Brighton Musical Night Hits £6,000+ for HIV Charity
MARRY ME Shock Emails Reveal Duchess’ Close Ties to Epstein After Prison

BREAKING

MAJOR BLAZE LIVE UPDATES: Massive Fire Engulfs Former Nursery in Catford
SILVER LINING Cash Floods In After Scumbag Walkers Skip Hotel Bill and Stiff Rescue Team
GANG BUST £17m Money Laundering Gang Busted in Birmingham
FAG STING Thousands of Fake Cigarettes and Vapes Nabbed in Uttoxeter Sting

More For You

MIGRANT CRISIS Massive migrant legalisation via royal decree
TRUST DEFENDS Birmingham Mental Health Trust Under Fire Over Transgender Patient Pronoun Training
A2070 Southbound Closed Near Ashford Following Serious Collision
NO INJURIES Crash Shakes Dartford Morning Rush – No Injuries Reported
TRAGIC NEWS Birmingham Mourns Death of Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Aged 44

More From UK News in Pictures

FLASHY PICTURE Drug Dealer Busted After Flaunting Cash on Social Media
CAUGHT RED HANDED Lewisham Midwife Stripped of Licence for Inhaling “Laughing Gas” in Empty Labour Rooms
LUCKY ESCAPE Driver Crashes Car Into Elderly Couple’s Home and Flees Scene

BREAKING

FIVE RESCUED Cliff Collapse in Newquay Sparks Major Rescue Operation
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Aylesbury
KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat
TEEN STABBING Two Air Ambulances Rush to Chippenham After Teen Stabbed
SPECIAL MEASURES Shock CQC Report Hits Three C’s Lewisham Care Home
KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival
KINGPIN JAILED £12m Drugs and Cash Couple Locked Up

BREAKING

ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent
CHILD SEX CRIMES Police Officer Busted for Child Sex Crimes
NO FOUL PLAY Young Man Found Dead on Abbey Road in Barking
CAN OF WORMS FBI Told Trump Sexually Abused Underage Girl 35 Years Ago, DOJ Files Reveal
TAKEN TOO SOON Catherine O’Hara, Comedy Legend of ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Dies Aged 71
MURDER CHARGE Dover Murder Shocker: Suspect in Custody

More From UKNIP

Surrey Police Issued Enforcement Notice Over Freedom of Information Failures
POLICE. STING Man Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Rape After Wiltshire Police Sting
ON ALL FOURS Shocking Photos Show Prince Andrew Prowling Over Woman in Epstein Document Dump
NEW LEADER NEW LABOUR Andy Burnham Tops Labour Leadership Poll as Voters Call for Change
DAMNING EVIDENCE Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend Lands 19-Year-Old Behind Bars
error: Content is protected !!