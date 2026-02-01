Residents were left shaken after police and emergency services cordoned off an area following reports of a stabbing, prompting widespread concern and speculation on social media in Chingford.

Eyewitnesses described a heavy emergency response and a visible forensic presence.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, and the cordon remains in place while enquiries continue.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. Police have not yet released further details about the circumstances of the incident or whether any arrests have been made.

Residents have been advised to avoid the area while forensic work continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police as the investigation remains ongoing.