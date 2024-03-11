Authorities are intensifying efforts to identify 12 individuals connected to a fatal crush at O2 Academy Brixton, as the iconic venue prepares to reopen its doors following the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two individuals.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, tragically lost their lives on December 15, 2022, during a chaotic scene when fans without tickets attempted to force entry into a show by Nigerian artist Asake.

The families of Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson joined forces at New Scotland Yard on December 13, 2023, to support the police appeal for information. Since then, the Metropolitan Police have released images of individuals they seek to speak with in connection to the incident.

Despite ongoing appeals and investigations, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that their pursuit for information remains active, urging anyone with relevant footage or information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

The tragic incident prompted concerns regarding the venue’s safety, with the Metropolitan Police initially calling for the revocation of O2 Academy Brixton’s license. However, following a two-day hearing in September 2023, Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee voted to allow the venue to continue operating under “77 extensive and robust new conditions.”

As preparations for the venue’s reopening on April 19, 2024, are underway, O2 Academy Brixton announced that the initial shows will feature tribute acts rather than famous bands. The lineup includes Nirvana UK and The Smyths on April 19, followed by Definitely Mightbe and UK Foo Fighters on April 26.

Expressing their sentiments, Rebecca’s father Anthony Ikumelo emphasized the need for closure and justice, urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Similarly, Gaby’s sister Kelsey Hutchinson shared the profound impact of the tragedy on their lives, emphasizing the importance of understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Penney reiterated the commitment to uncovering the truth and providing closure to the grieving families, urging witnesses and individuals with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, Academy Music Group (AMG), the company that owns O2 Academy Brixton, has implemented stringent safety measures and operational policies to enhance security and prevent a recurrence of last year’s events. Despite the challenges posed by the closure, AMG has invested significantly in maintenance and improvements, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of patrons.

As the reopening of O2 Academy Brixton approaches, authorities and venue management are working collaboratively to address safety concerns and restore public confidence in the iconic venue.