Police Officer Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing Family in Boxing Day Blaze

  Updated: 11:54
  1 January 2026
Police Officer Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing Family in Boxing Day Blaze

A devoted dad and police officer, Tom Shearman, has shared a gut-wrenching tribute after he lost his wife, two young children, and their dog in a horrific Boxing Day fire.

Tragedy Strikes on Boxing Day

Tom’s wife Fionnghuala, known as Nu, their seven-year-old daughter Eve, and four-year-old son Ohner were tragically trapped in their burning home in Briscombe. The mid-terrace Cotswold stone cottage suffered severe damage, with the roof collapsing and the ceilings and stairs falling in.

Emergency services fought tirelessly to save the family but the fire took a devastating toll. Authorities believe the blaze started on the ground floor and are not treating the cause as suspicious.

 

A Father’s Agonising Tribute

“I have stared at my keypad for what seems like an eternity waiting for the words to appear. I cannot begin to describe the anguish and trauma of the events of Boxing Day 2025. My family had its very core, its very essence, ripped from it in the most violent way.” – Tom Shearman

Tom thanked the community for their incredible support during his darkest hours. He revealed offers of shelter, food, clothes, and compassion helped him start the journey to healing.

Determined to honour his family’s memory, he vowed to carry on his wife’s legacy of craft and design and his children’s passions for books and kindness.

“Please take every opportunity to hug your loved ones and tell them you love them. One day, there might not be any more time to do the things you want. Do it now.” – Tom Shearman

Community Rallies Behind Grieving Officer

Supporters have raised over £160,000 to help Tom rebuild his life after the terrible loss. The local community and emergency teams were hailed for their bravery and kindness during a “horrific” Boxing Day tragedy.

Tom’s message is clear: cherish every moment with your loved ones and never take a single minute for granted.

 

