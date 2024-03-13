Seven men have been sentenced to jail time after targeting the wrong flat in a planned raid for drugs and money, resulting in the death of an innocent man.

Mark Noke, 64, was tragically found dead at his residence in Warburton Road, Southampton, in the early hours of February 25, 2023. Winchester Crown Court heard how the group of men, wearing masks, forced their way into Mr Noke’s home, brandishing a gun before fatally stabbing him.

Mr. Noke’s family paid tribute to him, describing him as “the most unselfish, noblest, purest person anyone could meet.” His death has left a profound impact on his loved ones, with his nephews expressing enduring pain and suffering caused by the loss.

The court learned that the group had intended to target flat number 157 for a raid but mistakenly went to Mr Noke’s address at 147. They planned to steal £30,000 and cannabis after seeing images of valuables posted by the intended target on social media.

Following the incident, Mr Noke managed to call emergency services, reporting that he had been stabbed in the chest. Despite their efforts, he did not survive the attack.

The sentencing saw Kieran Thomas Claffey, Leighton James Tabone, and Justin Lee Roach convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, each receiving life sentences with minimum terms ranging from 27 to 29 years. Bradley James O’Dell and Aaron Paul Dean Morgan were found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery, resulting in 15 years’ imprisonment for each.

Harley Wilson and Daniel Alexander Bull pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Wilson received a sentence of seven years and six months, while Bull was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In emotional victim impact statements, Mr Noke’s family members highlighted the profound loss caused by his death. Lisa Noke described her brother as a compassionate and generous individual, while Wayne Noke, his son, expressed the devastating impact of losing his father.

Presiding over the case, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker acknowledged Mr Noke’s central role in his family’s life and the profound impact of his absence. He emphasized Mr. Noke’s qualities as a loving and supportive parent, brother, and uncle, whose absence has left a lasting void in the lives of those who knew him.

The sentencing serves as a solemn reminder of the tragic consequences of criminal actions, highlighting the devastating impact on innocent lives and the lasting pain inflicted on families.