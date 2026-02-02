Chaos hit Ramsgate early on Saturday as several shop windows were smashed in a brazen rampage. Now, Kent Police have arrested a suspect and slapped him with multiple charges.

Vandalism Hits Key Streets

Officers rushed to York Street, Queen Street, King Street, and High Street just after 6am on 31 January 2026. Reports flooded in about smashed windows across numerous businesses, leaving locals shocked.

Dale Percy in the Dock

After a swift investigation, cops charged 39-year-old Dale Percy, of no fixed address, with criminal damage to 14 buildings. He’s also accused of stealing a ladder brace and attempting to damage a vehicle.

Next Stop: Court

Percy was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 February 2026. The town waits to see if justice will soon be served.