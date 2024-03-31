The Graham Norton Show: Behind the Scenes Revealed

Since its inception in 2007, The Graham Norton Show has been a staple of late-night television, entertaining audiences with its unique blend of celebrity interviews, humour, and unpredictable moments. Over its nearly two-decade run, the show has hosted countless guests from the worlds of entertainment, music, and beyond. But what goes on behind the scenes? Graham Stuart, the co-founder of So Television and producer of the show, recently shed light on some of the most outrageous demands made by guests over the years.

In an interview with the Metro, Stuart revealed that while working with celebrities often involves encountering eccentricities, he was somewhat surprised by the lack of wild stories from his time on the show. However, he did recall one particularly peculiar request from a “major artist” who insisted on having a second dressing room – not for themselves, but for their phone.

“We once had a major artist insist on a second dressing room. Which, you know, that’s fair enough. But…it was for their phone,” Stuart disclosed.

Additionally, Stuart shared another memorable moment involving country music icon Dolly Parton, recounting how they cleared an entire room solely to store one of her wigs.

Despite these unusual requests, Stuart emphasized that the show’s priority is to provide a comfortable and professional environment for guests. While they strive to accommodate reasonable demands, excessively extravagant requests are unlikely to be fulfilled.

This is a really important show for the entertainment business. You’re not going to mess around. You can ask for insane things. But why would we, why would we give them?” Stuart explained.

Reflecting on some of the show’s most iconic moments, Stuart recalled an unforgettable incident involving Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, who playfully sat on Graham Norton’s lap and pinched his nipples during a taping of the show.

Following the incident, Stuart revealed that Wahlberg quickly regained his composure off-camera, demonstrating professionalism despite the unexpected turn of events.

We love Mark Wahlberg because he is such a big star. He then came back again and again and again and again. And I say that is a tribute to him and to us definitely,” Stuart expressed.

Throughout its history, The Graham Norton Show has welcomed its fair share of memorable moments, from impromptu champagne celebrations with Matt Damon and Bill Murray to unexpected on-air antics. Yet, amidst the unpredictability, Stuart affirmed the show’s commitment to delivering quality entertainment while ensuring that all guests are treated with respect and fairness.

As The Graham Norton Show continues to captivate audiences worldwide, its behind-the-scenes revelations offer a glimpse into the intricate workings of one of television’s most beloved talk shows.