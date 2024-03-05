Motorists in Kent are currently experiencing significant delays due to an incident on the A21 that occurred early Tuesday afternoon. Kent Police have confirmed their attendance at the scene, following reports of a vehicle that is believed to have left the carriageway and overturned near Tonbridge.

The incident, which took place at around 3.15pm, prompted an immediate response from emergency services, who are still present at the location. As a result of the ongoing operations to address the situation, a comprehensive road closure has been enforced in both directions, impacting traffic flow significantly.

The specific section of the A21 affected is the Tonbridge By-Pass, stretching between the A225 for Hildenborough and the A26 Quarry Hill.

This closure has led to substantial congestion, with traffic backing up to the Sevenoaks Bypass, causing delays for commuters and motorists in the area.

Authorities are urging drivers to seek alternative routes where possible and to anticipate delays if travelling near or through the affected region. The focus remains on safely resolving the incident and reopening the road as swiftly as possible, though no specific timeline has been provided for when normal traffic conditions will resume.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of road conditions and the importance of driving cautiously. The police are likely to issue further updates as more information becomes available and the situation on the A21 develops. Motorists are advised to stay informed on the status of the road closure and to plan their journeys accordingly during this period of disruption.