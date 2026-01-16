Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash

A heartbreaking tribute has been issued by the family of 20-year-old Jay Clive Wyles-Boorman, who died in a collision on Herne Bay’s High Street.

Fatal Crash on High Street

The crash happened at around 10.09pm on Friday 9 January 2026. Jay, riding an orange Honda motorbike, collided with a blue Mercedes while both were travelling in the same direction.

Tragically, Jay from Canterbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family Pays Emotional Tribute

Jay’s twin sister, Evelyn Wyles-Boorman, spoke on behalf of the devastated family:

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the death of my twin brother, Jay Clive Wyles-Boorman. Jay was my brother but above all, my best friend – the person I shared my life with and who knew me like no one else. Oh my angel, my sweet boy. Forever 20. I don’t know how to do life without you. Losing a twin is like losing a part of yourself, and I’ve never felt so empty. No words can fill the space you’ve left behind. Our family is shattered. We have lost a son, brother and grandson – nothing will ever be the same. Jay was deeply loved, and I’ll never let anyone forget who he was or what he meant to us. This tribute only scratches the surface of my pain. My twin, my brother, my other half, my entire being in a separate body. We will miss you for the rest of our lives, no matter how long or short they may be. Sleep tight, our beautiful boy. We love you.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to probe the incident. Officers urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles beforehand to come forward.

Call the appeal line: 01622 798538

Email: [email protected]

Quote reference: RS/VS/005/26

Dashcam footage can be uploaded online to aid the investigation.