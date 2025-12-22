Watch Live

TAXI DRIVER ARRESTED Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out

  • Updated: 16:20
  • , 22 December 2025
Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out

 

Two 19-year-olds died when a Tesla taxi crashed into a tree while taking them home from a Christmas party. Jake Neaves and Jenson Seal were in the cab hailed from Oxted train station, Surrey, when tragedy struck just before 10pm on Saturday.

Christmas Night Out Ends in Disaster

The pair were among six friends enjoying a festive night out. They split into two taxis from Oxted station on the way home. The Tesla taxi carrying Jake, Jenson, and another friend smashed into a tree on Holland Road, Hurst Green, then burst into flames.

Two friends in the other cab rushed to help, pulling Jake and Jenson from the wreckage before the fire ripped through the vehicle. A third teenager in the Tesla was seriously injured and remains in hospital fighting for life.

Driver Arrested After Fatal Smash

Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Oxted, believed to be the driver, on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. Surrey Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Community Mourns Lost Teens

Friends and classmates have been laying flowers and paying tribute. One friend said, “They were lovely lads with hearts of gold, always putting smiles on people’s faces.” Another described Jake as a gifted footballer and Jenson as the class clown who kept everyone laughing.

Deer on Country Lanes Could Be a Factor

Locals say deer frequently dart out along the narrow roads. One witness recalled a recent incident where a driver crashed trying to avoid a deer just 100 metres from the fatal crash site. The exact cause of the Tesla accident remains under investigation.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene, lighting up the country lane with blue lights. The road was closed for hours but has now reopened. Specialist officers are supporting the victims’ families through this tragic time.

Witnesses urged to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45250153201 via 101 or online live chat.

