Authorities have launched an urgent search for Diana, an 81-year-old woman reported missing from Bellingham. Diana was last seen at 9 am yesterday, Monday, March 11, wearing a black coat, black leggings, and black shoes.

Diana has connections to Lewisham, heightening concerns about her whereabouts. The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in Lewisham has issued a plea for assistance via Twitter, urging anyone with information to come forward.

In a tweet, Lewisham MPS stated: “Have you seen Diana, 81-years-old, missing from Bellingham. She was last seen at 0900 hours this morning (March 11). She is known to go to Lewisham. Last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings, and black shoes. If seen please call 999 and quote 7059/11MAR24.”

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Diana or has information about her whereabouts to immediately contact the police by dialing 999 and quoting reference number 7059/11MAR24.

The disappearance of Diana has sparked widespread concern, with authorities and members of the community working tirelessly to locate her and ensure her safety.

As the search intensifies, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could assist in locating Diana promptly.