Urgent Search for Missing Daniel Leckie in Weld Close Area

Officers searching for a man missing from Staplehurst are urging residents to check private CCTV and dashcams for any important footage

Daniel Leckie, 33, was last seen in the Weld Close area at around 8.40pm on Monday 4 March 2024. Daniel is believed to be on foot and not using any transport. He has some problems with his mobility and walks with a slight limp.

He is around 5ft 10ins tall with shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing a lumberjack-style chequered jacket, black trousers, and brown/beige Crocs with no socks.

Officers are concerned for Daniel’s welfare and encourage anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 999 quoting reference 04-1096.