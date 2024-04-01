Will Last Seen in Plympton Area

Authorities and concerned individuals are urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of Will, who has been missing since 1:36 PM on Wednesday, March 27th. Will was last seen in the Plympton area, but he could potentially be in the Plymouth area or further afield by now.

Described as familiar with London, Herne Bay, Whitstable, and surrounding areas, Will is currently struggling with depression. Additionally, it is noted that he is a type 1 diabetic and does not have his medication with him, nor has he had it since the day he went missing.

Due to the circumstances, police are treating Will’s disappearance as a high priority. He was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt, black jeans, and tanned shoes. Will is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has a slim build.

Authorities and loved ones are urging the public to keep an eye out for Will and to share this information as widely as possible. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately, quoting log number 27/03/24 log number 451.