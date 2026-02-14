Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Courageous passersby halt brutal assault

Heroic members of the public stepped in to stop a vicious street attack by Munwar Alsubhi, who launched a frenzied “hammer-fisting” assault on his ex-wife in broad daylight. The terrifying scene unfolded around 9am on June 30 in Jesmond, Newcastle, near two schools.

Attack caught on the Coast Road

A motorist driving along the Coast Road spotted Alsubhi pounding his ex-wife on the pavement with a closed fist, prosecutor Joe Hedworth told Newcastle Crown Court. The vile punch repeatedly struck the side of her head, leaving her with cuts and head injuries. After the attack, Alsubhi smashed his phone before fleeing, but two brave men gave chase.

Threats and weapons found

Alsubhi threatened the two men, shouting, “I’m from Sudan, I don’t care, I will kill you, I will end your life,” before entering the Cairn Hotel on Osborne Road. The two members of the public followed and called the police. Officers later found a knife and hammer in his hotel room, suggesting the attack could have escalated further.

Justice served: Two years behind bars

The victim, now back in Saudi Arabia and fearing for her life, had no choice but to flee. Alsubhi, who has been held in custody since last July, pleaded guilty to assault and affray today. Recorder Tony Hawks slammed the attack as “savage” and praised the public’s brave intervention for preventing a potentially worse tragedy. Alsubhi was sentenced to two years in prison.