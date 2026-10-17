Jewellery fraudster convicted after victims lose more than £1.15 million

A 49-year-old man has been convicted of running a large-scale fraud operation through two jewellery businesses, leaving victims more than £1.15 million out of pocket.

James Charles, also known as James Goatley, of Roman Crescent, Southwick, defrauded customers between August 2022 and 2024 through businesses operating as Olympia Mayfair and National Gold Buyers.

Sussex Police said Charles advertised specialist services involving the resale and repair of high-value jewellery, watches and precious metals.

He paid search engines to place his businesses prominently in results, giving customers the impression they were dealing with a reputable company.

Victims completed online forms detailing their valuables before meetings were arranged at rented offices or at their homes.

Customers handed over expensive items believing they would receive the proceeds once the goods had been sold, minus a small commission.

However, dozens of victims received only part of the money they were owed, while others received nothing.

Continued offending after first arrest

Charles was first arrested on February 11, 2024, and released on police bail while detectives investigated a growing number of complaints.

Despite being under investigation, police said he established National Gold Buyers and continued defrauding customers.

He was arrested again on August 30, 2024.

Following an investigation by Sussex Police’s Economic Crime Unit, Charles was charged with fraud and money laundering offences.

The fraud allegations were later consolidated into four counts of fraudulent trading.

Charles pleaded guilty to all four counts at Southwark Crown Court on October 12. The jury also returned guilty verdicts the following day, while two money laundering charges were ordered to lie on file.

Detective Constable Graham Gray described the offending as “prolific, premeditated and unremorseful” and said the impact on victims should not be underestimated.

Charles remains in custody and is due to be sentenced on November 5.