One fisherman dead and two missing after vessel disappears off Isle of Lewis

Police have named three fishermen who were aboard a vessel that disappeared off the coast of the Isle of Lewis, with one man confirmed dead and two others still missing.

Douglas Craigie, 49, was recovered from the sea during a major search operation on Wednesday, October 14.

His crewmates, Norman Murray, 40, known as Tam, and Murdo Morrison, 23, remain missing.

All three men were from the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

Fishing vessel fails to return

Their vessel, Kilda, is believed to have left Brevaig on the west coast of Lewis at around 7.30am on Tuesday, October 13, travelling towards the Port of Ness area to work.

The alarm was raised at around 9.20pm when the vessel failed to return.

An extensive search operation was launched involving HM Coastguard aircraft and helicopters, rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats and local vessels.

Mr Craigie’s body was recovered from the sea at approximately 2.45am on Wednesday.

Despite extensive searches in difficult weather conditions, neither Mr Murray nor Mr Morrison has been located, and the Kilda has also not been found.

HM Coastguard stood down its search at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 15, pending any new information.

Families supported

Police Scotland said the families of all three men are receiving specialist support.

Chief Inspector Ross McCartney said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

He also urged members of the public not to put themselves at risk by attempting their own searches.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has deployed inspectors to carry out a preliminary assessment into the loss of the vessel.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3575 of October 13.