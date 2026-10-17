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FLED THE UK Man jailed for life with a minimum 28 years for murdering ex-girlfriend after she ended the relationship

Man jailed for life with a minimum 28 years for murdering ex-girlfriend after she ended the relationship

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for murdering his former girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

Deepak Sandhu, from Southampton, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, October 16, for the murder of Xiaoqing Ke, 39, at an Airbnb property in Earl’s Court, west London, on December 9, 2025.

The court heard Sandhu had become obsessed with Ms Ke during their brief relationship and had falsely presented himself as a model and actor while concealing details about his background.

Ms Ke attempted to end the relationship after discovering that Sandhu had lied to her and stolen £500.

Prosecutors said Sandhu then bought knives from Asda before travelling from Southampton to London, where he carried out a sustained attack on Ms Ke.

She was stabbed multiple times, including suffering a fatal wound to the neck.

Her body was discovered the following day inside the property on Old Brompton Road.

Attempted to flee the country

Following the killing, Sandhu booked a flight to Mumbai in an attempt to leave the UK.

He was arrested on December 12 while travelling by coach towards the airport.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC described Sandhu as obsessive and manipulative and said he had carried out a revenge attack because he could not accept being rejected.

Sandhu denied killing Ms Ke and claimed she was still alive when he left the property.

A jury convicted him of murder and perverting the course of justice on Thursday, October 15.

Sandhu, an Indian national whose student visa had been revoked, must serve at least 28 years in prison before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board.

 

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