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REMARKABLE Three men jailed after Bristol home invasion targeting cryptocurrency

Three men jailed after Bristol home invasion targeting cryptocurrency

Three men have been jailed after forcing their way into a man’s home in Bristol, assaulting him and demanding access to a large amount of cryptocurrency.

Terroll Paul, 31, Mohamed Samagassi, 37, and Pierre Madzou, 30, broke into the property in the early hours of May 15.

During the attack, the victim was struck over the head and suffered a substantial injury which required hospital treatment.

The attempted robbery was brought to an end after the victim’s teenage sister managed to alert police.

Officers attended the property and arrested all three men at the scene.

The defendants pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary at Bristol Crown Court in August.

At the same court on Thursday, October 15, Paul, of Barking in east London, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Samagassi, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years, while Madzou, also of Barking, received a sentence of five years and six months.

Victim describes lasting impact

In a victim personal statement read to the court, the man described the continuing psychological effects of the attack.

He said: “I am constantly so frightened, paranoid and completely petrified.”

He added that he had previously been outgoing and talkative but now felt tense and apprehensive.

PC Gemma Childs, who investigated the case, praised the victim’s resilience and bravery throughout the investigation.

She also commended his younger sister, whose quick thinking led directly to the arrests and helped prevent further harm.

PC Childs described the teenager’s actions as “nothing short of remarkable”.

 

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