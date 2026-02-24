Thames Valley Police are seeking the public’s help to find Peyton, a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from Milton Keynes.

She was last spotted around 10:30pm on Monday, 23rd February 2026, in the Great Linford area.

What Peyton Looks Like

Slim build

Long, curly hair dyed red and tied back

Last worn clothes: navy blue Ratatouille pyjamas and grey sliders

Police Appeal: “We’re Concerned for Her Welfare”

“We’re concerned for Peyton’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police,” said Sgt Sebastian Kuzoe. “If you see Peyton, please dial 999 and quote reference 43260091716.” “You can also report sightings via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.”

Every tip counts. Keep an eye out and help bring Peyton home safe.